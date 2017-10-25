Two women nabbed in Edo over alleged lesbianism

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN—TWO women allegedly involved in homosexual activities in Benin City, Edo State, are in the custody of the state Police Command.

It was learned that their arrest followed a tip-off by members of the public who described it as abominable to the customs and traditions of the nation.

The two accused ladies, (names withheld), were said to have confessed to Police authority that it was true that they were having sex when they were apprehended.

A Police source who craved anonymity, told Vanguard that the two ladies were arrested at a motel in the Government Reservation Area (G.R.A), Benin City on October 18, 2017.

One of the ladies was said to have told the Police in her confessional statement that she is bi-sexual and has a partner who had travelled outside the country hence she wanted to satisfy her sexual urge with the other suspect, not knowing that people were aware of her illicit acts.

She, however, said it was her first time of engaging in sex with her accomplice, noting that she has a secret lover who incidentally was away from Nigeria on the day of her arrest.

Police source confirmed that the women who have been detained will be charged to court for prosecution as steps had also been taken to arrest the other lady who was named as her partner.

The post Two women nabbed in Edo over alleged lesbianism appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

