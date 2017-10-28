Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tyrese Gibson Hospitalized After Court Appearance With His Ex-Wife

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Tyrese Gibson has reportedly been hospitalized after experiencing chest pains. According to TMZ, the actor checked himself in following a day in court with his ex-wife Norma Gibson. Tyrese who is currently in a legal battle with Norma complained of feeling dehydrated and was scheduled to undergo some tests to confirm why he had chest …

The post Tyrese Gibson Hospitalized After Court Appearance With His Ex-Wife appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.