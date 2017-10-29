Tyson fury next on Anthony Joshua list – Promoter

Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn said on Sunday he wants to see his fighter take on controversial former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in an all-British showdown next year. Joshua, 28, successfully defended his IBF and WBA heavyweight titles against Carlos Takam in Cardiff on Saturday and either WBO champion Joseph Parker or WBC champion …

