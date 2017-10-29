U-17: England Dethroned Nigeria As World Champions

England U-17 male football team yesterday staged an improbable fight-back to lifts FIFA U-17 World Cup trophy for the first time, replacing Nigeria as the world champions.

The English came from two goals down to claim victory, securing both their first world title at this age group level, and revenge over the Spanish for a loss in the final of the U-17 European Championships earlier this year.

Spain enjoyed a strong start to the game and had a two-goal lead within 31 minutes, as Sergio Gomez twice struck from assists by the excellent Cesar Gelabert.

However, England brought themselves back into the contest just before half time, with Steven Sessegnon crossing from the right to find Rhian Brewster, who headed home to make it 2-1 at the break and bring up his eighth goal of the tournament.

The English looked dangerous down the flanks in the second half and on 58 minutes they levelled the game at 2-2 when Sessegnon provided another assist for Morgan Gibbs-White to tuck the ball away.

On 69 minutes England claimed the lead for the first time, with a powerful run down the left flank from Callum Hudson-Odoi allowing one of the players of the tournament, Phil Foden, to put his side 3-2 up.

And the Spanish challenge was killed off in the 84th minute when a set piece saw defender Marc Guehi to score his first goal for the national team and bring the score to 4-2.

Four minutes later the young Three Lions put the cherry on top when Hudson-Odoi played a great pass over the defence to see Foden fire home the fifth on a swift counter attack.

The third-place playoff earlier in the day saw Africans champions Mali beaten 2-0 by Brazil at the same venue.