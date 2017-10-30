U.S. provides $60m for counter-terror efforts in Sahel Region – Tillerson

The U.S. has promised $60 million to support the Group of Five Sahel States (G5 Sahel) Joint Force’s counter-terrorism efforts, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson announced in a statement on Monday. Tillerson said: “defeating terrorism depends on making sure terrorist organizations cannot have safe havens on any continent. “To that end, pending consultation with Congress,…

The post U.S. provides $60m for counter-terror efforts in Sahel Region – Tillerson appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

