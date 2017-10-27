Pages Navigation Menu

U.S. taking int’l businesses hostage by imposing anti-Russia sanctions – Moscow

Posted on Oct 27, 2017

The U.S. is essentially taking international business structures and companies of other countries hostage by introducing sanctions against Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov. “This policy cannot be assessed in any other way apart from the US side taking international business structures and third country companies as political hostages,” Ryabkov told Spunik on Friday.…

