U.S trains 200 Nigerian students on robotics in Ogun

About 200 Nigerian students are undergoing training on robotics in Abeokua. The U.S. Consular-General, John Bray said this at the opening of the training on Friday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training was organised by the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, in collaboration with RoboRave International, a U.S based robotics…

The post U.S trains 200 Nigerian students on robotics in Ogun appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

