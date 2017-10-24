U17 World Cup- Mali U17’s Jonas Komla: We will have little advantage with the pitch – Goal India
|
Goal India
|
U17 World Cup- Mali U17's Jonas Komla: We will have little advantage with the pitch
Goal India
The 2017 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations winners will take on the victors of 2017 UEFA European Under-17 Championship at Navi Mumbai in the semi-finale. Following their win in the all-African battle against Ghana in the quarter-final at Guwahati, Mali will …
FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: Spain coach Santi Denia admits loss to Brazil in group clash served as wake-up call
U-17 World Cup: Spain's patience may test Mali
Spain's pass-and-move vs. Mali's run-and-shoot
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!