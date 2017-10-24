UAE chalking out action plan to achieve sustainable goals – gulfnews.com
UAE chalking out action plan to achieve sustainable goals
Dubai: The UAE is working on an action plan to achieve 17 Sustainable Developmental Goals by 2030, said speakers at a conference on Tuesday. Organised by the National Committee on Sustainable Developmental Goals (SDGs) and the Federal …
