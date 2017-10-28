Uber taxis torched, 30 arrested during Joburg #taxiprotest – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
Uber taxis torched, 30 arrested during Joburg #taxiprotest
Independent Online
On Friday there was more violence near OR Tambo airport, resulting in two Uber vehicles being set alight and 30 metered taxi drivers being arrested. Johannesburg – The conflict between metered taxi drivers and Uber operators continues despite …
Outrage over police's handling of metered taxi protest
Two Uber vehicles torched during meter taxi strike
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!