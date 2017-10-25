Is this the start of Fees Must Fall protests? – SowetanLIVE
Is this the start of Fees Must Fall protests?
SowetanLIVE
As universities prepare to announce fee increases for 2018‚ a swirl of unrest is engulfing some campuses over the proposed increments. Related articles. UCT shutdown 'will be disastrous' · Fees Must Fall movement vows UCT shutdown · Universities …
Student march expected at Parly ahead of Gigaba budget address
UCT, CPUT students to descend on Parliament over Fees Commission report
UCT SRC demands release of fees commission report, may march To Parliament
