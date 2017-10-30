Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UCT extends interdict against protesters – Independent Online

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Independent Online

UCT extends interdict against protesters
Independent Online
The University of Cape Town obtained an interim interdict stopping students from protesting on campus or shutting down academic activities at the Western Cape High Court yesterday. UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola confirmed that the institution's …
C Town Court grants interdict against students planning to protestSouth African Broadcasting Corporation
Fears of fresh student protests after fees report leakEyewitness News

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.