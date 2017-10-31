Udo Udoma, Adeosun join Buhari, NASS dinner in Aso Rock
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru
ABUJA – THE Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma and the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun have joined the leadership of the National Assembly at the dinner with President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa.
The President is expected to present the 2018 budget estimate to the National Assembly this week, despite the fact that the Medium Term Expenditure Framework, MTEF which is the basis for the preparation of budget has not been passed.
The executive and the legislature have not been having smooth relationship and it is expected that the President will use the opportunity offered by the dinner to smoothen the not too friendly relationship between the two arms.
The post Udo Udoma, Adeosun join Buhari, NASS dinner in Aso Rock appeared first on Vanguard News.
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!