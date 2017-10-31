UEFA Champions League results

UEFA Champions League results on Tuesday:

Group A

At Basel, Switzerland

Basel (SUI) 1 (Zuffi 32) CSKA Moscow (RUS) 2 (Dzagoev 65, Wernbloom 79)

At Manchester, England

Manchester United (ENG) 2 (Svilar 45-og, Blind 78-pen) Benfica (POR) 0

Group B

At Glasgow, Scotland

Celtic (SCO) 1 (McGregor 74) Bayern Munich (GER) 2 (Coman 22, Martinez 77)

At Paris

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 5 (Verratti 30, Neymar 45+4, Kurzawa 52, 72, 78) Anderlecht (BEL) 0

Group C

At Madrid

Atletico Madrid (ESP) 1 (Partey 56) Qarabag (AZE) 1 (Michel 40)

At Rome

Roma (ITA) 3 (El Shaarawy 1, 36, Perotti 63) Chelsea (ENG) 0

Group D

At Piraeus, Greece

Olympiakos (GRE) 0 Barcelona (ESP) 0

At Lisbon

Sporting Lisbon (POR) 1 (Cesar 20) Juventus (ITA) 1 (Higuain 79)

Playing Wednesday (1945 GMT unless stated)

Group E

At Liverpool, England

Liverpool (ENG) v Maribor (SLO)

At Seville, Spain

Sevilla (ESP) v Spartak Moscow (RUS)

Group F

At Naples, Italy

Napoli (ITA) v Manchester City (ENG)

At Kharkiv, Ukraine

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) v Feyenoord (NED)

Group G

At Istanbul, Turkey

Besiktas (TUR) v Monaco (FRA) (1700 GMT)

At Porto, Portugal

Porto (POR) v RB Leipzig (GER)

Group H

At Dortmund, Germany

Borussia Dortmund (GER) v APOEL Nicosia (CYP)

At London

Tottenham Hotspur (ENG) v Real Madrid (ESP)

