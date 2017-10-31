UEFA Champions League results
UEFA Champions League results on Tuesday:
Group A
At Basel, Switzerland
Basel (SUI) 1 (Zuffi 32) CSKA Moscow (RUS) 2 (Dzagoev 65, Wernbloom 79)
At Manchester, England
Manchester United (ENG) 2 (Svilar 45-og, Blind 78-pen) Benfica (POR) 0
Group B
At Glasgow, Scotland
Celtic (SCO) 1 (McGregor 74) Bayern Munich (GER) 2 (Coman 22, Martinez 77)
At Paris
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 5 (Verratti 30, Neymar 45+4, Kurzawa 52, 72, 78) Anderlecht (BEL) 0
Group C
At Madrid
Atletico Madrid (ESP) 1 (Partey 56) Qarabag (AZE) 1 (Michel 40)
At Rome
Roma (ITA) 3 (El Shaarawy 1, 36, Perotti 63) Chelsea (ENG) 0
Group D
At Piraeus, Greece
Olympiakos (GRE) 0 Barcelona (ESP) 0
At Lisbon
Sporting Lisbon (POR) 1 (Cesar 20) Juventus (ITA) 1 (Higuain 79)
Playing Wednesday (1945 GMT unless stated)
Group E
At Liverpool, England
Liverpool (ENG) v Maribor (SLO)
At Seville, Spain
Sevilla (ESP) v Spartak Moscow (RUS)
Group F
At Naples, Italy
Napoli (ITA) v Manchester City (ENG)
At Kharkiv, Ukraine
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) v Feyenoord (NED)
Group G
At Istanbul, Turkey
Besiktas (TUR) v Monaco (FRA) (1700 GMT)
At Porto, Portugal
Porto (POR) v RB Leipzig (GER)
Group H
At Dortmund, Germany
Borussia Dortmund (GER) v APOEL Nicosia (CYP)
At London
Tottenham Hotspur (ENG) v Real Madrid (ESP)
The post UEFA Champions League results appeared first on Vanguard News.
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!