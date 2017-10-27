Uganda: CMI Police Arrests, Details Revealed – AllAfrica.com
|
The Observer
|
Uganda: CMI Police Arrests, Details Revealed
AllAfrica.com
The widening Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence investigation into police has claimed more scalps of senior officers, sending a huge panic wave within the force's rank and file. As the dragnet spreads, six officers have been placed under lock and key …
Police commanders arraigned before army court
CMI presents Police commanders before Court Martial
Nine Arrested by CMI, to be charged over espionage
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!