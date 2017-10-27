Uganda: Inside Museveni, CEC Age Limit Meetings – AllAfrica.com
The Observer
Uganda: Inside Museveni, CEC Age Limit Meetings
At the conclusion of two days of deliberations, President Museveni had managed to convince members of the ruling party's Central Executive Committee (CEC) to support the bill, which seeks to remove of the age limit for presidential contestants …
Museveni summons NRM's National Executive Council
