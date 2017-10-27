Pages Navigation Menu

Ugandan opposition leader charged amid political tensions – New Jersey Herald

Posted on Oct 27, 2017


The Observer

Ugandan opposition leader charged amid political tensions
New Jersey Herald
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda's most prominent opposition leader has been criminally charged over violent clashes between his party's supporters and police last week. Police spokesman Asan Kasingye says Kizza Besigye was charged Wednesday …
We should all oppose this life presidency manoeuvreThe Observer

