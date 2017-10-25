Uganda opposition leader arrested again: party – Daily Mail
Daily Mail
Uganda opposition leader arrested again: party
Daily Mail
Uganda's opposition leader Kizza Besigye was arrested again Wednesday just five hours after being charged with inciting violence and released on bail, a leader of his political party told AFP. "He was released today (Wednesday) but was rearrested …
Ugandan opposition leader charged amid political tensions
Kizza Besigye granted bail in Rukungiri, re-arrested by police
Uganda: Police Send Besigye Back to Rukungiri
