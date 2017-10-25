Uganda opposition leader arrested again: party – Daily Mail

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Africa


Uganda opposition leader arrested again: party
Uganda's opposition leader Kizza Besigye was arrested again Wednesday just five hours after being charged with inciting violence and released on bail, a leader of his political party told AFP. "He was released today (Wednesday) but was rearrested …
Ugandan opposition leader charged amid political tensionsABC News
Kizza Besigye granted bail in Rukungiri, re-arrested by policeNTV Uganda
Uganda: Police Send Besigye Back to RukungiriAllAfrica.com
New Vision
all 12 news articles »

