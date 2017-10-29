Ugbomro community lauds Buhari over FUPRE’s Bill

The people of Ugbomro community, hosting the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Ugbomro, in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, have commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Bill establishing the petroleum varsity.

High Chief Ambrose Tadafe Olughor, the traditional ruler of Ugbomro, in a press briefing yesterday, also thanked the National Assembly for passing the Bill, adding that FUPRE is sited in Ugbomro community and not Effurun as erroneously stated in the Bill.

Olughor said “Former President Olusegun Obasanjo wrote a letter to me to provide a permanent land for the Federal University of Petroleum Resources in Ugbomro, and in response to Obasanjo’s letter, the people of Ugbomro held a meeting and agreed to give out our land. I personally wrote to Obasanjo that the people of Ugbomro have provided the land, the documents are there and Obasanjo is alive, so, I want President Buhari to correct the error to reflect Ugbomro and not Effurun”.

” I am grateful to God that the Bill establishing the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Ugbomro, was signed in my life time, the University has attracted infrastructural development to Ugbomro community”.

But let me use this opportunity to appeal to the Federal Government to give full support and make adequate provisions for the speedy development of the Petroleum varsity”.

