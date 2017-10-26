Ugwuanyi reiterates commitment to make Enugu tourism hub – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Ugwuanyi reiterates commitment to make Enugu tourism hub
The Nation Newspaper
Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has reiterated his administration's commitment and resolve to make Enugu State a tourism hub within the West African region. Ugwuanyi made this known when he declared open the 2017 edition of Life in My City Art Festival ( LIMCAF …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!