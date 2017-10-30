Pages Navigation Menu

Uhuru Kenyatta declared winner of controversial Kenyan poll rerun

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has been declared winner of a controversial re-run of the presidential election. He won 98% of the vote with turnout at just under 39% less than half that recorded in August’s vote, according to the election commission. The opposition leader, Raila Odinga, pulled out of the re-run and urged his supporters […]

