UK agrees to return $85m from Malabu oil deal – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
UK agrees to return $85m from Malabu oil deal
Vanguard
ABUJA – The Attorney General of Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, on Thursday, disclosed that Switzerland has agreed to return $321million that was looted from the national treasury by late military head of state, General …
Malabu scam: UK returns $85m to Nigeria, says AGF
FG asks for commitment from international community on repatriation of stolen funds, assets
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!