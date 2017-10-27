UK says will not recognise Catalan independence

Britain “does not and will not” recognise the unilateral declaration of independence by the Catalan regional parliament on Friday, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Theresa May said.

“It is based on a vote that was declared illegal by the Spanish courts. We continue to want to see the rule of law upheld, the Spanish Constitution respected, and Spanish unity preserved,” the spokeswoman said in a statement.

Catalan lawmakers sharply escalated the political crisis in Spain by voting to declare independence, with Madrid immediately vowing to “restore legality” and quash the region’s secessionist bid.

May’s reaction mirrored those of other European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and EU President Donald Tusk, who both voiced support for Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

The European Union and its member states have stood firmly behind Madrid in the standoff, triggered by Catalonia’s controversial October 1 referendum on separation from Spain, deemed unlawful and void by Madrid.

However, a minister in Scotland’s independence-minded devolved government said it respected the Catalan government action.

“We understand and respect the position of the Catalan government,” Fiona Hyslop, Scottish Cabinet Secretary for External Affairs, said in a statement.

“While Spain has the right to oppose independence, the people of Catalonia must have the ability to determine their own future.

“Today’s declaration of independence came about only after repeated calls for dialogue were refused,” she added.

The post UK says will not recognise Catalan independence appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

