Umahi to engage 650 vigilante groups in Ebonyi

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi yesterday declared intention to recruit over 650 vigilante groups to assist police and other security agencies in forestalling breakdown of law and order in the rural areas. Umahi represented by the commissioner for local government and chieftaincy matters, Barr. Samuel Okoronkwo, made this known during an enlarged security meeting […]

