Umahi to engage 650 vigilante groups in Ebonyi
Governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi yesterday declared intention to recruit over 650 vigilante groups to assist police and other security agencies in forestalling breakdown of law and order in the rural areas. Umahi represented by the commissioner for local government and chieftaincy matters, Barr. Samuel Okoronkwo, made this known during an enlarged security meeting […]
Umahi to engage 650 vigilante groups in Ebonyi
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!