UN expert: Laws banning consensual gay sex repealed in 25 countries in 20 years – Independent.ie

UN expert: Laws banning consensual gay sex repealed in 25 countries in 20 years
Laws outlawing consensual gay sex have been repealed in about 25 countries in the last 20 years but more than 70 nations still have such prohibitions, a UN expert has said. Vitit Muntarbhorn, the body's first independent expert investigating …
UN expert: Anti-gay sex laws wane; rights 'crucible' endures
