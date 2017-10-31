Pages Navigation Menu

UN: Member states set to miss climate goals by wide margin

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Current national plans to slow down global warming are inadequate and will raise, rather than lower, the likelihood of serious climate impacts, the UN environmental body said Tuesday. According to the UN Environment Programme, while signatory countries agreed to limit global warming between 1.5 and two degrees Celcius in the Paris Climate Agreement, national policies…

