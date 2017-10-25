UN to starts implementation of $4bn SDGs framework









The United Nations (UN) on Tuesday said, it has concluded arrangements to starts implementation of over $4 billion Sustainable Development Partnership Framework (UNSDPF-2018-2022) in 2018.

Edward Kallon, UN Resident Humanitarian Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative in Nigeria, stated this at the 2017 UN Day Celebration with the theme: ‘Concrete action for SDG’.

He noted that the objective of the scheme was to demonstrate UN commitment to the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals in Nigeria

The UNDP Resident Representative said that the UNSDPF was premise on the SDGs principles with clear mapping and linkages of contribution of each results area to the SDGs target.

According to him, “The UNSDPF is the main strategic document defining the broad areas of support/assistance of the UN system to Nigeria

“It is a joint development and humanitarian framework for the over 20 UN agencies and organisations in Nigeria focusing on Governance, Human Rights, Peace and Security.

“It also focus on Equitable Quality Basic Services and Sustainable and Inclusive Economic Growth and Development.

“The UNSDPF is major imperative for not only a joint-UN partnership but direct re-affirmation of the support to Government’s development agenda especially the Economic Recovery and Growth Programme.”

He noted that at the recent concluded 72nd session of the UN General Assembly in New York,

He said that 193 World leaders recently reaffirmed their commitment to world peace and emphasise the SDGs both as a developmental imperative and operational framework for moving the world to greater prosperity.

He said that they made their commitment at the recent concluded 72nd session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

He therefore urged policy makers and development partners in Nigeria to go beyond `business as usual’ approach to a `business unusual’ approach to SDGs implementation.

He enjoined them to incorporate both the letter and spirit of Agenda 20139, as well as the AU commission’s Agenda 20163, into policies, plans and legislation at both federal and state levels.

He noted that government alone cannot not deliver the SDG promise, for broad coalition with the private sector, development partners, academia civil society organisations among others to achieve the goals.

In the same vein the Federal Government has reiterated its commitment in ensuring the full implementation of Sustainable Development Goals, (SDGs),.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Kunle Bamgbose, expressed Nigeria’s delight as a committed member of UN.

“Nigeria is indeed proud to be a committed member of United Nations family. The theme of the anniversary concrete is apt and timely this in view of the aspiration to tackle poverty and other challenges.

“We are convince that full implementations of SDGs is crucial to the development of Nigeria. And it therefore calls for our collective goals and this would help to transform our world.

“Let me reassure you of Nigeria’s commitment to engagement with global communities and most importantly the United Nations, this is the need to promote effective and transformation of implementation of SDGs at national and sub-national level.

“These are goals that President Muhammadu Buhari remain personally committed to provide and ensuring that no one is left behind,” the Minister said.

LAIDE AKINBOADE-ORIERE, Abuja

