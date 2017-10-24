Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Under-remittance: FG loses N1.7trn to revenue agencies

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

FACTS EMERGED yesterday that many revenue generating agencies of the federal government have short-changed it to the tune of N1.7trillion through under remittance of revenues generated between 2012 and 2016. The N1.695, 585, 887, 406 reportedly lost by the federal government during the stated period was from a total sum of N21.5trillion generated by 93 […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.