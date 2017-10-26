UNESCO, CBAAC to celebrate 40th anniversary of FESTAC 77

UNESCO in partnership with the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilization (CBAAC) would mark the 40th anniversary of FESTAC 77 to push for the preservation of images captured across the globe for posterity.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Olushola Macaulay, UNESCO’s National Information and Programme Officer in Abuja, to mark the World Day for Audio Visual Heritage.

He said that the event would come up in Lagos from Nov. 6 to Nov.11.

FESTAC 77, also known as the Second World Black and African Festival of Arts and Culture, was held in Lagos from Jan. 15 to Feb. 12, 1977.

It was a celebration of African culture, music, fine art, literature, drama, dance, and religion.

FESTAC 77 placed audio visuals in the spotlight, and UNESCO, at its 21st General Conference on Oct. 27, 1980, agreed to safeguard and preserve the images and consequently initiated the World Day for Audio Visual Heritage.

According to Olushola, people still capture moving images across the world, but lack the ability to preserve them.

“Everyday, all over the world, people capture moving images to record all facets of life, from science to culture or to education.

“Some of the images depicting different events and situations of life are lost due to inappropriate preservation.

“The World Day for Audio visual Heritage, therefore, provides a platform for preserving and promoting our heritage.

“Not only does it provide a platform for highlighting audio visual preservation, it also provides an avenue for building dialogue around it.

“As conserved material, audio visual archives form a cornerstone for the memory of the world and preserve recordings for future generations.

“UNESCO in collaboration with CBAAC celebrates the 40th Anniversary of the Second World African Festival of Arts and Culture (FESTAC 77), holding in Lagos from Nov. 6 to Nov.11,” he said.

“FESTAC 77, places in the spotlight, the role of audio visual preservation in ensuring that the memory of FESTAC 77 is kept for future generations to see,” he said.

He added that the celebration would feature panel discussion with the theme “The Histori-cultural Importance of Audio Visual Preservation and the presentation of the Archive Digitisation Project.’’

The post UNESCO, CBAAC to celebrate 40th anniversary of FESTAC 77 appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

