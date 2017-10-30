Unfair’ Lukaku criticism baffles Mourinho

(Reuters/NAN) Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho has asked club fans to support striker Romelu Lukaku, saying the Belgium international has been subjected to unfair criticism. After scoring seven goals in as many league games, Lukaku has not scored in the following three matches and his fading goal scoring exploits, along with his underwhelming record in big games has been criticised. Mourinho reckoned Lukaku deserved more support after an assist in each of his last two league games, the most recent of which led to the winning goal in last Saturday’s 1-0 victory over third-placed Tottenham.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

