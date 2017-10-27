Pages Navigation Menu

UNICAL Yahoo Boys Who Wanted To Buy IPhones Before December Arrested [Photo]

Posted on Oct 27, 2017

-UNICAL yahoo boys who wanted to buy iPhones before december arrested. -They posed on Facebook pages as Colonel and Major of the Nigerian Army and promising to secure recruitment into the force for their clients. Two students of the University of Calabar, UNICAL in Cross River state, have been arrested by operatives of the Nigeria …

