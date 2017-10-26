UNICEF partners Imo RUWASA on hand washing

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—wife of Imo State Governor, Mrs. Nkechi Okorocha, has appealed to people of the state, particularly women and children, to imbibe the habit of washing their hands, so as to prevent infections.

Mrs. Okorocha, made the plea in a remark to commemorate the Global Hand Washing Day in Owerri, organized by the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, in collaboration with Imo State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency, RUWASA.

“I commend UNICEF for partnering with RUWASA in ensuring the success of this yearly exercise. I appeal to the citizenry, particularly women and children, to form the habit of constantly washing their hands, to prevent infections,” Mrs. Okorocha pleaded.

Welcoming the participants earlier, the Programme Manager of RUWASA, Mr. Edom Chikadibia, said that the exercise was geared towards inspiring increased promotion and practice of hand washing.

“The day has the specific aim of creating awareness among children and parents on the importance of hand washing at critical times”, Chikadibia said.

The RUWASA boss identified the critical times to include after using the rest room, before and after meals, as well as after all serious activities.

“When people exchange handshake, there are always transfer of bacteria and viruses. This informs the constant washing of hands, to avoid such life-threatening bacteria don’t find their way into the human body” Chikadibia said.

