Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UNICEF says 1,800 unaccompanied refugee children in need proper shelter

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Two-thirds of almost 3,000 unaccompanied refugee and migrant children in Greece are not receiving proper shelter and care, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has warned in a news release on Monday. There are now some 1,800 unaccompanied children waiting for a place in shelter, living in open sites, reception centres, or who are otherwise stranded…

The post UNICEF says 1,800 unaccompanied refugee children in need proper shelter appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.