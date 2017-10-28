UNILAG council appoints Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe new VC
The Governing Council of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has appointed Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe as the 12th Vice-Chancellor of the 55 years old institution. This is contained in a statement signed by the Deputy Registrar, Information Unit, Mr Toyin Adebule. It said Prof Ogundipe emerged first and his appointment was confirmed Friday by the governing […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
