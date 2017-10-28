Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UNILAG council appoints Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe new VC

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

The Governing Council of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has appointed Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe as the 12th Vice-Chancellor of the 55 years old institution. This is contained in a statement signed by the Deputy Registrar, Information Unit, Mr Toyin Adebule. It said Prof Ogundipe emerged first and his appointment was confirmed Friday by the governing […]

UNILAG council appoints Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe new VC

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.