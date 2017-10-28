Pages Navigation Menu

UNILAG Council appoints Professor Ołuwatoyin Ogundipe as 12th Vice-Chancellor – Vanguard

Oct 28, 2017


UNILAG Council appoints Professor Ołuwatoyin Ogundipe as 12th Vice-Chancellor
University of Lagos Council has appointed Professor Ołuwatoyin Temitayo Ogundipe the 12th substantive Vice-Chancellor of the institution. Professor Ołuwatoyin Temitayo Ogundipe. This came at the end of the University Governing Council's meeting …
