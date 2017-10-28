UNILAG gets new VC – The Eagle Online
UNILAG gets new VC
The University of Lagos has appointed Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, a professor of Botany, as its new vice-chancellor. He becomes the 12th vice-chancellor of the university and will succeed Prof. Rahamon Bello. Until his appointment, he was the Deputy …
