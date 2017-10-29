UNILAG releases 2017/2018 admission list

The University of Lagos, UNILAG, Akoka, has released the names of admitted students for 2017/2018 academic session.

Students results can be accessed through this link http://community.vanguardngr.com/profiles/blog/list

According to the school admission into full time undergraduate programmes is only through Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE).

Candidate must possess five (5) credits in O’Level or its equivalent as required by the Department of interest.

Candidates must obtain a minimum of 200 points in Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Candidate’s details must have been forwarded to University of Lagos by Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Candidate must sit for the University POST-UTME Examination and must obtain the required minimum score.

The University Admissions Office processes FULL-TIME admission into undergraduate programmes ONLY. Admission into other programmes like Foundation, Diploma, Distance Learning Institute (DLI), Post-graduate and evening programmes are handled by other organs of the University.

Candidate must have reached the AGE of SIXTEEN (16) by the 31st day of OCTOBER in the year of admission.

Further the school siad: “If you can’t find your department be, rest assured that it will be on the updated list which will be release soon.

“Procedure on how to get change of course should be available very soon, you will get it right here.”

The post UNILAG releases 2017/2018 admission list appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

