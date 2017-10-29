Pages Navigation Menu

UNILAG releases 2017/2018 admission list

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The University of Lagos, UNILAG, Akoka, has released the names of admitted students for 2017/2018 academic session. Students whose name are in the recommended list are sure of admission into the university. The list can be accessed on the school official website. The school also advised students who can’t find their departments to wait for […]

