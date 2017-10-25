Unilever Nigeria’s $187m rights issue share sale oversubscribed – Naija247news
|
Naija247news
|
Unilever Nigeria's $187m rights issue share sale oversubscribed
Naija247news
LAGOS, Oct 25 – Unilever Nigeria's 58.85 billion-naira ($187 million) rights issue was 120 percent subscribed, the company said on Wednesday. The local subsidiary of Anglo-Dutch consumer goods group Unilever , said in a statement it sold 14 new new …
Nigeria's Fidelity Bank takes impairment on 9mobile loan
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!