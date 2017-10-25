Unilever relaunches Pears Baby range products

By Gabriel Olawale

After over four decades of fulfilling its promise of pure, mild and gentle for baby’s skin, Unilever Nigeria Plc has repackaged Pears baby range of products, giving it a new look with same unique alluring perfume.

The new refreshing identity of Pears is designed to ensure smooth skin and a rash free, gently fragranced, comfortable and baby.

Speaking at an event at Amuwo-Odofin Maternal and Child Centre, Festac, Lagos, Category Manager, Adegbite Adetoun said, ‘’Pears baby range made from carefully selected ingredients suitable for baby’s tender skin has gone through series of evolutions since 1971 when it was first introduced into the Nigerian market.”

Adegbite further said that for more than 40 years, Pears has served Nigerian babies and mothers with baby care products ranging from Pears Baby Lotion, Pears Baby Oil, Pears Baby Powder to Pears Baby Jelly and Pears Moisturizing Cream made from carefully selected natural ingredients suitable for the baby’s skin.

Pears Baby range has the recognition and endorsement of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) for its excellent brand quality and contribution to the growth of babies in the country.

Speaking, the Chairman, NANNM, Lagos Chapter, Com. Olurotimi Awojide commended Unilever for its long- standing tradition of excellence and care for the Nigerian family particularly mother and child.

He said, ‘’the relaunch of Pears baby care products is another milestone in the narrative of Unilever, Pears Baby range. This is a further demonstration by the brand to continue to provide our mothers and babies with quality products that take of care of their skin and keep them healthy and smooth always. We congratulate Unilever and offer our support to this drive as the brand has displayed a commitment to the wellbeing of Nigerian mothers and babies.”

Chief Executive Officer, Unilever Nigeria, Yaw Nsarkoh said Pears baby range will keep up the momentum of serving Nigerian households with the right kind of baby care products.

”As a forward-looking brand, we will not renege in providing the right kind of baby care products to Nigerian mothers and babies. We will keep up the pace of our innovation to contentiously produce baby care products rich in natural ingredients to suit baby’s tender skin and make the mother and baby happy and healthy.” He said.

