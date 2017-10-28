UNIMAID 2017/2018 Admission List Is Out | Check Here
University of Maiduguri has finally released the UTME/DE admission list for 2017/2018 academic session, including remedial placements. How To Check UNIMAID Admission List To check your name, visit www.unimaid.edu.ng And
The post UNIMAID 2017/2018 Admission List Is Out | Check Here appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!