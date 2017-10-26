Union urges NASS to revisit MMA2 concession

The National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) has called on the National Assembly Joint Committee on Aviation to revisit the concession agreement on the Murtala Muhammed Airport 2 (MMA2), Lagos. Mr Olayinka Abioye, General Secretary of NUATE, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.…

The post Union urges NASS to revisit MMA2 concession appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

