Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UNIOSUN Increases Tuition Fees By 140 Percent

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

-UNIOSUN Increases Tuition Fees By 140 Percent. -The management of Osun State University, Osogbo (UNIOSUN), Osogbo has announced its plan to increase the institution’s tuition fees by 140% by next academic session. We gathered that the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Olabode Popoola, has formally informed parents with wards in the university of the …

The post UNIOSUN Increases Tuition Fees By 140 Percent appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.