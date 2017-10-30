Pages Navigation Menu

Unity Bank Names Aminu Babangida Board Chairman – THISDAY Newspapers

Oct 30, 2017


Unity Bank Names Aminu Babangida Board Chairman
Chairman of Board of Directors of Unity Bank Plc, Mr. Thomas A. Etuh has retired from the bank's board with effect from October 4th, 2017 and Alhaji Aminu Babangida (the erstwhile Vice Chairman of the Board) has been appointed the new chairman in line …
