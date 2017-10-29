Unity Bank grows assets to N483.82b – The Nation Newspaper
Unity Bank grows assets to N483.82b
The Nation Newspaper
Unity Bank Plc has grown its total assets to N483.82 billion and gross earnings to N65 billion in the third quarter ended September 30, this year. Its profit before tax stood at N2.72 billion while post-tax profit was N2.45 billion. The result also …
Unity Bank's Q3 earnings grows marginally to N65.03bn
