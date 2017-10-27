Universities of Education governing councils seek re-pronouncement of institutions

– Laud Adamu Adamu’s appointment as Minister of Education Appointment of Mallam Adamu Adamu as the Federal Minister of Education has been described as a round peg in a round hole towards the upliftment of education sectors in the Country. The spokesperson of the Chairmen, Governing Councils of Alvan Ikoku, Imo, Ondo, Kaduna, and Kano […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

