University Of Ibadan 2017/2018 UTME Screening Result Out.

This is to inform candidates who participated in the post-UTME screening of University of Ibadan (UI) that the institution through her management has released the screening result for the 2017/2018 session. Candidates who took part in the screening are to check their results using the steps below; How To Check UI Post-UTME Result 1. Go …

The post University Of Ibadan 2017/2018 UTME Screening Result Out. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

