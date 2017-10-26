University Of Nigeria Nsukka 2017/2018 Primary Admission List Out.

The University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) through her management wishes to inform those who applied for admission to the school that the primary admission list for the 2017/2018 academic session is out. The names of candidates admitted are contained on the attached pdf document; University of Nigeria Nsukka 20172018-PRIMARY-ADMISSSION-LIST INSTRUCTIONS TO CANDIDATES OFFERED PROVISIONAL ADMISSION …

