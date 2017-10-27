University Of Nigeria Nsukka 2017/2018 Supplementary Postgraduate CBT Date Scheduled.

The University of Nigeria Nsukka hereby inform all candidates who applied for the supplementary postgraduate admission that the Computer Based Screening Test for the 2017/218 academic session has been scheduled to take place as follows: Date: Friday, November 10, 2017 Venue: Nnamdi Azikiwe Library, U.N.N. Time: 10.00a.m. Candidates are required to come with their downloaded …

