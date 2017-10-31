Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

University Of Nigeria Nsukka Notice To 2017/2018 Students On Accommodation Application

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The University of Nigeria Nsukka hereby inform all Prospective and returning students to take note of the following important information with regards to student accommodation for the 2017/18 session: 1. The University has limited spaces for student accommodation. 2. The accommodation is allocated on a first come, first serve basis. 3. First Year and final …

The post University Of Nigeria Nsukka Notice To 2017/2018 Students On Accommodation Application appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.